Sewage Pump in Hialeah Loses Power

Residents in Hialeah may be experiencing issues with water and sewage, due to Hurricane Irma.

The Hialeah Department of Public Works says they have lost all power and standby power to a sewer regional pump station.

The department says it’s currently unsafe to repair the pump and will wait for the winds to subside before responding again.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected area are asked to avoid unnecessary generation of waste water. They also want residents to be cognizant that some may experience sewer backups until the repairs are made.

The affected areas are north of NW 138th Street to NW 154th Street and East of NW 97th Avenue to I-75. North of West 52nd Street to NW 138th Street and from West 20th Avenue to West 36th Avenue are also affected.