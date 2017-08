A diver said he was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in Jupiter Friday afternoon.

A diver said he was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in Jupiter Friday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The diver said the shark bit his hand while underwater.

Paramedics responded to the 1100 block of Love Street to transport the injured adult male to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.