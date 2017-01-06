Shooting Causes Travel Closures Around Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport | NBC 6 South Florida
Coverage of Deadly Airport Shooting
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Shooting Causes Travel Closures Around Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport

    BSO, FBI and airport officials give update on investigation into deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Int'l Airport. (Published 42 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting

    • Gunman identified as Esteban Santiago, 26

    • Full ground stop at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport

    The deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport has created a traffic nightmare for those traveling by car, air or boat in the area.

    In addition to the airport being closed at this time, the Tri-Rail system has also closed all traffic between their Sheridan and Fort Lauderdale stops. Port Everglades has also shut down while the active scene continues at the airport.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the major roadways around the airport – including I-595 and US 1 – and travelers are advised to call their airline for information on if their flight has been cancelled or relocated to a different airport.

    Already, American Airlines has cancelled all flights for the rest of the day going to and from the airport.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

