BSO, FBI and airport officials give update on investigation into deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Int'l Airport. (Published 42 minutes ago)

What to Know 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting

Gunman identified as Esteban Santiago, 26

Full ground stop at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport

The deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport has created a traffic nightmare for those traveling by car, air or boat in the area.

In addition to the airport being closed at this time, the Tri-Rail system has also closed all traffic between their Sheridan and Fort Lauderdale stops. Port Everglades has also shut down while the active scene continues at the airport.

Motorists are advised to avoid the major roadways around the airport – including I-595 and US 1 – and travelers are advised to call their airline for information on if their flight has been cancelled or relocated to a different airport.

Already, American Airlines has cancelled all flights for the rest of the day going to and from the airport.

RAW Patient Being Taken to Hospital After FTL Airport Shooting

Raw footage of a patient being transported to hospital after active shooter situation at FTL airport. (Published 42 minutes ago)