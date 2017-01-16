Shooting Reported Near MLK Celebration in Hallandale Beach

Police and Fire Rescue were responding to reports of a shooting in Hallandale Beach Monday evening.

The scene is located on Northwest 7th Street and 7th Avenue.

The shooting reportedly unfolded near the route of a Martin Luther King, Jr. parade route. No further information was released.

Earlier Monday, eight people were shot at the closing of a parade near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Check NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.