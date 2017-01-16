Shooting Reported Near MLK Celebration in Hallandale Beach | NBC 6 South Florida
Shooting Reported Near MLK Celebration in Hallandale Beach

    Police and Fire Rescue were responding to reports of a shooting in Hallandale Beach Monday evening.

    The scene is located on Northwest 7th Street and 7th Avenue.

    The shooting reportedly unfolded near the route of a Martin Luther King, Jr. parade route. No further information was released.

    Earlier Monday, eight people were shot at the closing of a parade near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

     

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

