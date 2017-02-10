3 People, Including At Least 1 Juvenile, Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near Carol City Middle School | NBC 6 South Florida
3 People, Including At Least 1 Juvenile, Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near Carol City Middle School

    Miami Gardens Police responded to a drive-by shooting reported near Carol City Middle School Friday afternoon.

    Initial reports say three people, including one juvenile were shot near the school, which is located in the area of Northwest 188th Street and 37th Avenue.

    One victim was shot on 188th Street and the two others were shot one block away on 187th Street and 35th Avenue. 

    Students are still in class. The school is not released until 3:50 p.m. 

    The shooting happened just hours after a van carrying school children was shot up in northwest Miami-Dade.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

