Shopper Filmed Fighting With Store Manager Speaks Out

A woman who was captured on camera fighting with a store manager at a South Florida mall tells her side of the story.

In an interview with sports talk radio host Andy Slater, Pascale Pauly, a tourist from Switzerland, said she was not sorry for the incident outside the Steve Madden store at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Cellphone video captured the confrontation that started after an employee closed the store's door after a computer malfunction.

In the video, which was filmed by Slater, Pauly complains that people are outside waiting and asks to speak to a manager while attempting to barrel past an employee. When the store manager, Yesenia Ruiz, showed up, things took a violent turn. Pauly is seen on video throwing water at the woman's face. The manager chases her out of the store, swinging her arms and striking her twice in the face.

Pauly said the store manager overreacted. "I was really surprised," said Pauly.

She said she understood why the manager would be angered at her for throwing water in her face. But, Pauly said the woman did not appear surprise due to her quick reaction.

The showdown unfolded in front of Pauly's daughter. She said her daughter was surprised, scared and angry at the manager.

In the interview, Pauly said she still has slight bruising on her left eye.

She plans on sending a letter to Steve Madden. "They deserve to know what happened there."

Pauly believes the store manager has an "anger" problem.

Sunrise Police say Pauly was the primary aggressor and was given a trespassing warning. Neither woman filed charges.

Steve Madden released a statement saying they were working to find out the details of an "unfortunate situation" while a Sawgrass Mills Mall spokesperson called the fight an isolated incident.