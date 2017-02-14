Police responded to a scene in Coral Gables where shots were fired Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-1 and Red Road which is near the University of Miami campus.

Coral Gables police said the gunman fired shots at a police department issued speed-limit reader that was on the road.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody.

University Police tweeted there was no threat to "life safety," but asked students and staff to avoid the area.

GABLES CAMPUS - Police Activity in the southeast section of campus. No threat to life safety. Avoid the area. — Univ of Miami Police (@UMPolice) February 15, 2017

No other information was released.