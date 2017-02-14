Shots Fired at Speed-Limit Reader in Coral Gables; 1 Taken Into Custody | NBC 6 South Florida
Shots Fired at Speed-Limit Reader in Coral Gables; 1 Taken Into Custody

    Police responded to a scene in Coral Gables where shots were fired Tuesday evening.

    The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-1 and Red Road which is near the University of Miami campus.

    Coral Gables police said the gunman fired shots at a police department issued speed-limit reader that was on the road.

    Officers said the suspect was taken into custody.

    University Police tweeted there was no threat to "life safety," but asked students and staff to avoid the area.

    No other information was released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

