Show Horse Stolen From SW Dade Ranch

A search is underway for a show horse that was stolen from a Southwest Miami-Dade ranch.

The 11-year-old Andalusian horse, named Deseada, was taken from a ranch located on Southwest 134th Street and 199 Avenue.

The South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the incident happened sometime between the late hours on Jan. 18 and early morning on Jan. 19.

When Deseada was discovered missing, her owner Maurcio Guillen was alerted.

“I’m heartbroken that Deseada was taken. I have had her for eight years and we have a very strong bond,” said Guillion.

The South Florida SPCA said the white horse gave birth back on Dec. 3. Deseada’s baby was not stolen. The foal is eating on its own, but still needs its mother.

“This is a horrible situation for any pet owner. We strongly urge the public to call with any information they have about this horse,” said Kathleen Monahan, president of South Florida SPCA horse rescue.

The horse is micro chipped for identification

The Miami-Dade Police Agricultural Patrol is investigating the incident.

SFSPCA urged anyone with information on the horse’s whereabouts to contact the Miami-Dade Police Agricultural Unit at 786 218-8344.