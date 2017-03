A shuttle bus and car collided Friday near the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

The crash happened on Southwest 34th Street and 4th Avenue just north of the airport and parallel to 5-95.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue said six people were injured in the collision.

Three were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, three others refused treatment.

The wreck is not causing major traffic delays.

No other information was released.