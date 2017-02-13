Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old was found with a used condom at a school in Fort Pierce.

WARNING, THIS REPORT CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS.

Fort Pierce police say a five-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom at a school playground.

According to a police report, kindergarten students were playing outside at St. Lucie Elementary School when the boy found it.

The condom was immediately removed. The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

"Why would someone pick a school yard if they were going to get involved in sexual activity," said Ed Cunningham with the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Cunningham said officers are on high alert around St. Lucie Elementary School.

The question remains how a used condom ended up on school property.

"Could be prostitution-related thing or could just be a couple that made a bad decision, was out there for some reason or who knows what, but that's why we're going to patrol more to see what we can find," Cunningham said.

School officials are taking precautions, investigating security cameras. They are also sweeping playground areas frequently.

According to the police report, school leaders have found similar items on their grounds before.

