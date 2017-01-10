Sister of Slain Orlando Police Officer Speaks Out

The manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando Police Department sergeant continued Tuesday as authorities continued to ask for the public's help in finding the alleged gunman. (Published 2 hours ago)

The sister of an Orlando Police officer gunned down by a murder suspect holds on to hope that the alleged killer will soon be caught.

A massive manhunt entered its second day Tuesday for a man authorities say shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart.

The 17-year veteran’s sister has a few words for the suspect who took Clayton’s life.

“There’s no message for him other than “justice will be served”. That was her job. She died doing her job, protecting and serving the community,” said Nikkei Huey Young, Clayton’s sister.

Young talked about her sister’s legacy while standing next to the officer’s patrol car that was parked in the front of the Orlando Police Department. The patrol car has become a makeshift memorial for the slain officer.

“I feel like what happened here is a tragedy and it’s unreal. Her family is devastated,” explained Young.

Sgt. Clayton died on duty Monday as she was acting on a tip, trying to take down Markeith Loyd, who is accused of murdering a pregnant woman.

“She touched lives doing her job. Her job was to serve and protect. But in her heart, her job was to make a difference.”

Clayton was immersed in her community. She held an active role at the Central Florida Urban League, helping at-risk youth.

The officer is remembered as an activist. Clayton’s sister says she remembers their last phone call which she says ended like any other.

“We spoke Sunday and Saturday and Friday and we spoke constantly. We were on the phone like teenagers. We stayed on the phone like two teenagers.”

The slain officer has a son in college. She and her son just celebrated the holidays together. Sgt. Clayton also recently celebrated the one-year wedding anniversary with her husband.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night at a vigil held to honor the believe officer.