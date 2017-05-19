NBC 6's Dan Krauth has new details on the critical clue that could have saved Gianni Versace's life. (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

One of the most notorious moments in South Florida history from two decades ago is being brought back to Miami Beach.

Crews are currently filming scenes for both inside and around the former mansion of Gianni Versace, the world renowned fashion designer who was killed on July 15, 1997 as he walked back to his estate on Ocean Drive, for a 10 part television series debuting in early 2018.

The 50-year-old Versace was shot by Andrew Cunanan, a 27-year-old who had been suspected of killing others during a nationwide spree ending in South Florida. Cunanan was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a houseboat he had been staying on.

Crews have recreated what the mansion, now named Casa Casuarina and serving as a luxury resort and venue, was like during that time – complete with cars and wardrobe from the late 1990’s.

The series, staring Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as Cunanan along with Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin as part of the cast, will be a part of the “American Crime Story” series on the FX network.