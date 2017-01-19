Sketch Released of Carjacking Suspect on the Run

Miami-Dade Police released Thursday a composite sketch of a man wanted for carjacking a woman and her two-month-old baby.

Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old mother and her infant son were in their car at a school function at Arcadia Park along Northwest 195th Street and 52nd Avenue when a man came up to her window, held up a gun and forced his way into the car, police said.

He yelled at the woman to drive before he dropped them off a few blocks near Northwest 171st Street and 38th Avenue, police said.

Police found the car abandoned near Northwest 178th Street and 33rd Court. Officers say the driver attempted to sexually assault the mother at some point following the abduction.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large.