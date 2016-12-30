Skid Continues for Heat in Boston

The Miami Heat fell for a fourth straight time with their 117-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Boston led the game by four at the half and maintained that advantage in the second half of play. Due to the losing streak, Miami is a dismal 10-24 on the season and has moved closer to the bottom of the conference standings. Miami has one of the worst records in the NBA overall.

Goran Dragic was out of action for Miami due to his ailing back. The guard missed a game earlier this week, but played on Thursday. The Heat are being cautious with Dragic and giving him ample rest. Dragic had been on a strong productive run for Miami before the injury, and was clearly struggling in Thursday's loss.

Without Dragic, it was Josh Richardson who once again answered the call to run Miami's offense at times. Richardson has been playing very well as of late and added another big effort in this one. Richardson had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in the loss. For good measure, Richardson also added a pair of blocks.

Hassan Whiteside failed to tally a double-double for a third straight game, but did have a block in this one. The center had 11 points and eight rebounds along with a steal as well.

Miami's bench was solid and kept the team in the game, despite struggles from most of the starters. James Johnson, Tyler Johnson and and Wayne Ellington combined for 55 points off the bench.

Isaiah Thomas meanwhile set a Boston record with 29 points in the fourth quarter alone. Thomas ended up with 52 points in the game overall.

The Heat will play next on New Years Day against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena.