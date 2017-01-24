Snake Catchers from India Hunt Pythons in Florida Everglades | NBC 6 South Florida
Snake Catchers from India Hunt Pythons in Florida Everglades

The tribesmen have removed 13 pythons in just over a week, including a 16-foot-long female

    FWC
    Group photo with Irula tribesmen: Photo by Ed Metzger, University of Florida

    Florida wildlife officials have recruited tribesmen from India in the state's ongoing hunt for Burmese pythons.

    Irula tribesmen are well-known in southern India for their snake-catching. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hopes they'll reveal something that has long eluded researchers: a reliable way to track and spot the tan, splotchy snakes that all but disappear in the Everglades.

    One of the commission's exotic species experts, Kristen Sommers, said in a statement Monday that the state hopes the tribesmen can teach people in Florida some of their skills.

    The tribesmen have removed 13 pythons in just over a week, including four from the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Key Largo. One of the snakes was a female measuring 16 feet long.

    Last year, a state-sanctioned hunt netted 106 pythons in one month.

    Published at 7:53 PM EST on Jan 24, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

