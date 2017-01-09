Snow On the Ground in Every State Except Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Snow On the Ground in Every State Except Florida

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NOAA
    No snow in Florida Monday, according to this NOAA map.

    If you were feeling special when you woke up in the Sunshine State Monday that's because snow was on the ground in all 49 states except Florida.

    A snow cover map released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the white stuff everywhere except Florida, thanks to some nasty winter weather over the weekend.

    Yes, even Hawaii had some snow on the peaks of some volcanoes.

    Temperatures did reach down into the lower 50s and upper 40s in parts of South Florida Monday morning, but it doesn't look like snow will be in the forecast anytime soon.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices