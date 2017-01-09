Snow On the Ground in Every State Except Florida

No snow in Florida Monday, according to this NOAA map.

If you were feeling special when you woke up in the Sunshine State Monday that's because snow was on the ground in all 49 states except Florida.

A snow cover map released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the white stuff everywhere except Florida, thanks to some nasty winter weather over the weekend.

Yes, even Hawaii had some snow on the peaks of some volcanoes.

Temperatures did reach down into the lower 50s and upper 40s in parts of South Florida Monday morning, but it doesn't look like snow will be in the forecast anytime soon.