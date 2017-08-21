Solar Eclipse 2017: Best Times for Viewing in South Florida

The day many have been waiting for has finally arrived as the Great American Eclipse makes its way across the country – and South Florida will be able to catch a part of the rare event.

While Miami-Dade and Broward counties are nowhere close to the “Path of Totality” – an area starting in Oregon and moving across the Midwest to South Carolina – you will still be able to see a partial eclipse with nearly 50 percent of the sun being covered.

In Miami, the action will start at 1:26 p.m. with the best time for viewing the eclipse – if you have the safe glasses many have been scooping up – being at 2:58 p.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m.

Driving Tips During Great American Eclipse

NBC 6's Kelly Blanco tells you what to do and not do if you are on the road Monday afternoon during the event. (Published 5 hours ago)

It’s virtually the same times in Fort Lauderdale, with the best time for viewing being one minute earlier at 2:57 p.m. In Key West, the eclipse times will all be one minute sooner than Miami.