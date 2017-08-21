Solar Eclipse 2017: Best Times for Viewing in South Florida - NBC 6 South Florida
Solar Eclipse 2017: Best Times for Viewing in South Florida

    Keith Jones explains what the optimal eclipse viewing times are in South Florida.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017)

    The day many have been waiting for has finally arrived as the Great American Eclipse makes its way across the country – and South Florida will be able to catch a part of the rare event.

    While Miami-Dade and Broward counties are nowhere close to the “Path of Totality” – an area starting in Oregon and moving across the Midwest to South Carolina – you will still be able to see a partial eclipse with nearly 50 percent of the sun being covered.

    In Miami, the action will start at 1:26 p.m. with the best time for viewing the eclipse – if you have the safe glasses many have been scooping up – being at 2:58 p.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m.

    It’s virtually the same times in Fort Lauderdale, with the best time for viewing being one minute earlier at 2:57 p.m. In Key West, the eclipse times will all be one minute sooner than Miami.

