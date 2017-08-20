Solar Eclipse: Best Viewing Times in South Florida

Keith Jones explains what the optimal eclipse viewing times are in South Florida.

The excitement over Monday’s solar eclipse is reaching sky high levels.

Floridians will experience a partial eclipse, which means the moon will cover about 85% of the sun.

The celestial event will last a total of two hours and 54 minutes.

In Miami, the eclipse begins at 1:26 p.m. and will be at its maximum at 2:58 p.m. It will end at 4:20 p.m.

In Ft. Lauderdale, maximum coverage will take place at 2:57 p.m.

The eclipse will begin at 1:25 p.m. in Monroe county and will end at 4:19 p.m.