Solar Eclipse: Best Viewing Times in South Florida - NBC 6 South Florida
Solar Eclipse: Best Viewing Times in South Florida

By Brandon Lopez

    Keith Jones explains what the optimal eclipse viewing times are in South Florida.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The excitement over Monday’s solar eclipse is reaching sky high levels.

    Floridians will experience a partial eclipse, which means the moon will cover about 85% of the sun.

    The celestial event will last a total of two hours and 54 minutes.

    In Miami, the eclipse begins at 1:26 p.m. and will be at its maximum at 2:58 p.m. It will end at 4:20 p.m.

    In Ft. Lauderdale, maximum coverage will take place at 2:57 p.m.

    The eclipse will begin at 1:25 p.m. in Monroe county and will end at 4:19 p.m.

