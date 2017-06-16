Sources tell NBC 6 that police are looking for a Coral Gables police officer.

According to investigators, officer Manny Rivero was last seen in his patrol unit Friday night.

Sources said he showed up to the movie theater at Sunset Place mall in South Miami and then allegedly assaulted his wife. That’s when he allegedly took off after the incident.

Sources told NBC 6 that a witness called police after the incident. The officer was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Dealership Drama

Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

According to the Coral Gables Police Department, Rivero has been relieved of duty by the police chief. The department says he was relieved "based upon an ongoing criminal and internal investigation that involved an allegation of domestic violence that occured in South Miami."

Police say their investigation continues.

If you have any information on this officer’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Coral Gables police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.