South Beach Food and Wine Festival Kicks Off Wednesday

From great eats to amazing drinks, there is something for everyone at the events running through Sunday.

For the next five days, thousands will flock to Miami Beach for the annual South Beach Food and Wine Festival.

From food tastings to wine seminars, the festival has events for the whole family or a romantic date night with your significant other. After expanding to locations across Miami-Dade and Broward, SOBE Food and Wine is entering its 15th year and brings in some of the top chefs from across the country, along with celebrities that include NBC’s own Al Roker.

If you’re still looking for tickets, some events throughout the weekend still are available – but it’s going to cost you anywhere from $20 to $500 and event. They can only be purchased on line, which you can do by clicking on this link.

NBC 6 will be in all the middle of all the excitement and fun starting Wednesday as 6 In The Mix host Roxanne Vargas will be there with a live report starting at 4 p.m.