The principal of South Dade Senior High School is out of surgery and stable after being struck by an SUV that drove onto a baseball field Tuesday night.

The school tweeted Wednesday morning that principal Javier Perez was "out of surgery and stable." They asked for continued prayers for his recovery.

Javier is out of surgery & stable. Please continue to pray as he will have challenges ahead. @principaljp — South Dade Senior (@SDSHS) April 27, 2016

Javier is strong & with the continued outpouring of love and support he will beat the odds. @principaljp — South Dade Senior (@SDSHS) April 27, 2016

Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho also took to twitter to offer well-wishes for Perez.

.@MDCPS praying for one of its own after tragedy strikes the @SDSHS Buccaneers family. Please join us as we #PrayForPerez. #senseless — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 27, 2016

Carvalho told NBC 6 that classes would continue.

"This is a very strong individual who is much-beloved in the South Dade community," Carvalho said. "We want to assure students and parents that school does go on.

Counselors were on campus Wednesday to help staff and students cope with the tragedy.

Perez was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition after he was struck by the car at Tamiami Park in the 11200 block of Southwest 24th Street.

He was reportedly coaching one of the teams when 51-year-old Marilyn Aguilera drove her SUV through a fence and onto the field, hitting Perez before stopping on a cement block. Witnesses said Perez was pinned under the car.

A woman was also hit by the SUV but suffered minor injuries. One man said Perez pushed him out of the way of the car at the last moment, saving his life.

It's unknown what caused Aguilera to drive on the ballfield. Police say she stayed at the scene and was being questioned by police.

Aguilera was not cited in connection with the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is active and ongoing.

The family of Perez has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his recovery here.