The principal of South Dade Senior High School was in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV that drove onto a baseball field while children were playing Tuesday night. Principal Javier Perez was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital after he was struck by the car at Tamiami Park in the 11200 block of Southwest 24th Street. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

"We were in the middle of a game, we heard screeching tires," witness Lissette Gell said. "Through the side of the fence, we looked out and saw a car losing control."

Perez was reportedly coaching one of the teams when the SUV went through a fence and onto the field, hitting him before crashing into a light pole. Witnesses said Perez was pinned under the car.

A woman was also hit by the SUV but suffered minor injuries.

It's unknown what caused the car to drive on the ballfield. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was being questioned.

No other information was immediately known.