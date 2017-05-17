South Florida activist and women's rights champion Roxcy Bolton died early Wednesday at her home in Coral Gables at age 90.

Bolton was one of the founders of Florida's National Organization for Women chapter, founded the country's first rape treatment center at Jackson Memorial Hospital which was later named for her, and was inducted into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame in 1984.

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen called Bolton a "trailblazer who helped rape victims and dedicated her life to women's rights" in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Among Bolton's achievements were gaining access for women to all-male restaurants at department stores, having hurricanes be named for men as well as women, and persuading President Richard Nixon to declare "Women's Rights Day" in 1972.

Bolton also founded the Women in Distress shelter for homeless women.