South Floridians waited in long lines at stores and gas stations Tuesday as they bought up water, food, fuel and other supplies ahead of a possible hit from the powerful Hurricane Irma.

As Hurricane Irma churns toward South Florida, local airports and various airlines are preparing for the potentially catastrophic event.

There are currently 23 canceled flights at Miami International Airport, including arrivals and departures from Antigua, Providenciales, St. Kitts, St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and San Juan, according to a news release. At Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, there are 22 cancellations to Newark, San Juan, Key West, Providenciales, St. Thomas and Aguadilla.

There are 20 delayed arrivals and five departure delays at FLL so far, according to a news release. American Airlines and Delta Airlines are among carriers canceling and delaying flights.

Both airports urge passengers to check their individual airline and flight status before heading out to the airport. The airports will post updated information throughout the day, as numbers are expected to change.

The control tower at MIA will close when sustained winds reach 55 MPH, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. At that point, planes cannot take off or land.

Both MIA and FLL stress that airports are not shelters and said they may not have resources like food and water readily available.



