The owners of local concert venues are re-evaluating security plans after a suicide bomber struck outside an Ariana Grande concert in the U.K.

The American Airlines Arena is home to many concerts and is about the same size as Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed Monday. A spokesperson for American Airlines Arena said the arena takes the safety and security of guests very seriously, but said they don't talk openly about it.

Jorge Quesada is a former FBI agent who lives in South Florida and specializes in counter terrorism.

“It could happen anywhere," said Quesada. "They want to cause disruption, they want to cause chaos and to them that's when their mission is accomplished," said Quesada.

Earlier this month, police held an active shooter drill at the BB&T center in Sunrise to test emergency response times. Quesada said behind the scenes, all major venues are reevaluating plans and safety procedures.

Experts also encourage every family to have an emergency plan in place before attending large events and that should include a place to meet away from the property in the case of an emergency.

The owner of the Manchester Arena also owns venues in South Florida, including the Miami Convention and Conference Center.