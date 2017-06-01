June 1st brings the day that keeps South Florida on edge for the next six months – Hurricane season is underway and officials want you to stay safe ahead of any potential storm that may strike the area.

Officials from NOAA will hold a press conference Thursday to give me details about what they think the 2017 season will brings. Last week, their initial predictions were for a slightly more active season than last year, in which a total of 15 named storms and seven hurricanes were formed.

Last year saw the first named hurricane to hit the state of Florida in over a decade when Hurricane Hermine made landfall in the panhandle portion on September 1st. South Florida found itself in the path of the storm during Hurricane Matthew one month later, but the storm stayed offshore before causing major damage along the northern part of the state.

In all, The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation says Hurricane Hermine resulted in nearly $100 million dollars in property damage claims last year, while Matthew created more than $600 million worth of claims.