As South Floridians prepare to say goodbye to 2016, they will be doing so with a noticeable chill in the air for a couple days.

A cold front will be moving through the area starting Friday morning, with temperatures in the lower 60’s across most locations – while areas in northern Broward County will be in the upper 50’s. Temperatures are expected to not get past 70 degrees during the entire day.

Saturday, we will be waking up to even cooler temperatures in the mid 50’s across the entire area. Daytime highs are not expected to get past 75 degrees during the final day of the year.

Sunday, 2017 will start with warmer morning temperatures in the mid 60’s across the entire area with highs expected to reach 80 degrees.