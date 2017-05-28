South Florida Sets New Record for Highest Temperature in May

SOUTH KOHALA, KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES - 2012/09/24: Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area is a large park and sandy beach on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hapuna is one of a few other white sand beaches on the west coast of the Big Island. It was named the Best Beach in America by Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, known as Dr Beach in 1993. (Photo by John S. Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sunday’s soaring temperatures likely sent many scrambling for a way to beat the heat.

In fact, the heat was the likes of which we haven’t seen in the month of May since 1913, when reliable records first started for Miami.

Sunday’s high of 98 at Miami International Airport set the all-time high temperature record for the month of May.

It was also the highest temperature ever observed at Miami outside of the traditional summer months of June, July and August.

The same high temperature reading also set the daily record for Sunday and was ten degrees above the normal high temperature for the day, 88.

The reason for the excessive heat was multi-dimensional.

First and foremost, the region was under a ridge of high pressure, which features warm, stable and sinking air. Also,

relatively drier air settled in Sunday morning courtesy of an off-shore breeze, a breeze that was strong enough to hold off the cooling sea breeze from advancing inland.

In addition, Miami enjoyed an abundance of sunshine, with an average sky cover around 30%. All of these contributed to sky high temperatures.

Other South Florida locations saw impressive heat, too.

Lauderhill reached a high of 98.

Davie hit a high of 97 along with Weston, Palmetto Bay and Opa-Locka.

That heat continues on Memorial Day, as temperatures again peak in the mid-90s.