Dozens of teens and younger kids made valentines with messages for Carlos Gimenez, urging him to not go with the wanted policies of President Trump. (Published 26 minutes ago)

While many are spending Valentine’s Day giving cards and gift to their loved ones, children and youths in Miami-Dade County are giving cards to Mayor Carlos Gimenez – hoping he will have a “change of heart” regarding the immigration orders of President Trump.

The kids presented their cards Tuesday outside the Stephen P. Clark building in Downtown Miami. They also wore “broken hearts” to symbolize what they say are their feelings about the mayor saying the county will comply with Trump’s executive order if it is enacted.

Gimenez announced in January that Miami-Dade County would not fight the President’s order, which demands local law enforcement work with federal immigration officials when it comes to turning over illegal immigrants when they have been arrested.

Gimenez and the county stopped doing that in 2014 for those who didn’t committee violent crimes or were found not guilty, but reversed his position after Trump threatened to pull federal money from so called “sanctuary cities” that did not comply.

The card campaign was done with the help of We Belong Together, a combination of groups supporting women’s rights and immigrants’ rights in an effort to promote humane policies.