NBC 6's Melissa Adan has the latest as officials are warning residents to prepare for the massive storm on its way toward Florida.

As South Florida prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Irma, which still remains on course to hit the state at some point this weekend, residents are doing whatever it takes to keep their homes and businesses safe.

Cities across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are offering sand bags at different locations for people to come and collect items to help protect their homes from potential floods.

In Miami Beach, city officials are providing up to 10 sand bags per family to residents of the city at 451 Dade Boulevard. Residents can get the backs until 7 p.m. tonight and again on Thursday starting at 6 a.m.

Adonel Concrete in Sweetwater will be offering a million pounds of sand for residents to have at their plant off NW 110th Avenue and 21st Street. Residents are advised to bring their own bags.

Doral will be providing residents with bags starting at 1 p.m. at Central Park located at 3000 NW 87th Avenue. Residents must provide proof they live in the city to get bags.

In Deerfield Beach, the city will give residents a chance to collect bags starting at noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. or they run out at 200 Goolsby Blvd. The service will also be offered Thursday starting at 8 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Pompano Beach will provide sand and shovels for residents at the Public Works Trash Transfer Station located at 1400 NE 3rd Avenue until 5 p.m. Residents will need to fill their own bags and there is a maximum of five per resident.