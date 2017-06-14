A medevac landed in Alexandria, Virginia, after reports of shots fired at a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly shot.

In the wake of Wednesday’s early morning shooting on a baseball field just outside Washington D.C., politicians from across the country – including those representing South Florida – expressed their concern and showed support for those who were injured.

Members of the local Congressional delegation both sides of the aisle – including Republicans Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart along with Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz – took to social media within moments after five people were shot, including fellow U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R- Louisiana).

Florida’s U.S. Senators, Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, posted a video on Facebook Live not long after news of the shooting broke.

Scalise and the other victims, including a staff member for U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) were rushed to the hospital after being shot on a field in Alexandria, Virginia, where they were preparing for the annual congressional softball game schedule to take place on Thursday.