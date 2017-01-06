For the second straight day, South Florida drivers are dealing with severe fog across the area that is making the roadways nearly impossible to see.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for all of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties until 9 AM – just as it did on Thursday. Visibility in some areas is less than quarter of a mile.

The intense fog caused the closure of some roadways – including the Palmetto Expressway southbound at NW 154th Street. Drivers are reminded to use caution and turn on their low beam lights if they are driving through areas with low visibility.