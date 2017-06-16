Police have arrested an 89-year-old man in Brickell after allegedly being in possession of child pornography.

According to police, Ignacio Calvo, an orthopedic surgeon, was accessing a file sharing network to view and share child pornography since September 2015.

Police said the videos depicted children under the age of 14 engaged in various sexual acts.

Police went to Calvo’s home on Friday to execute a search warrant and was eventually arrested. Police found at least ten videos depicting child pornography on the computer.

Calvo is being charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography.