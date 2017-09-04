As South Florida keeps a close eye on Hurricane Irma, drivers are dashing to gas stations across the tri-county area Monday in preparation for a possible strike. Drivers told NBC 6 they were stunned to see a jump in price at the pump. You may think the increase is in response to the looming hurricane in the Atlantic.

However, the price hike is a result of Hurricane Harvey. The powerful storm put a dent in 10 refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Maximo Alvarez with Sunshine Gas Distributors says repairs will take at least a month.

"Some of them are still closed and it's been very difficult for the oil companies to assess the damage because a lot of the workers had to abandon their homes and they're living in shelters," explained Alvarez.

He added that gas prices will likely surge as supply thins out.

“Oil companies are sending gas down from the Northeast to fill the demand, but gas stations will still be limited,” Alvarez said.

He explained that distributors are allowed to buy a percentage of the amount of fuel they normally purchase. Alvarez also said there is a good reserve of crude oil available for the Southeast, but if it doesn’t get refined it doesn’t turn into gas. And, if Hurricane Irma hits South Florida or the Gulf of Mexico, the situation would be made worse.

Currently, the average price of regular gas is up 30 cents from last Monday -- now at $2.64 in Florida.