WATCH LIVE
Continuing Coverage: Trac...
Cat. 4 Hurricane Irma Has 155 MPH Winds
Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Sports
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
Animals
NBC 6 Pride
Cuba Crossroad
Only In Florida
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Hurricane Season
Responds
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Contests
Community
TV Listings
LIVE TV
ON NOW
NBC 6 South Florida News at 5pm
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
91°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Hurricane Season
South Florida Family 'Straps Down' Roof Ahead of Irma
By
Teresa Joseph
1 minute ago
A homeowner in southwest Miami-Dade uses straps to try to keep him roof on during Hurricane Irma.
More Photo Galleries
South Florida Prepares for Potential Hurricane Irma Landfall
Powerful Quake Leaves Behind Destruction in Mexico
News
Weather
Entertainment
Investigations
Traffic
Contact Us
TV Listings
Contests
Community
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WTVJ Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices