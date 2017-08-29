Neighborhoods for miles and miles are now underwater in Houston and it has many in South Florida wondering if the same thing could happen here if we had a Hurricane Harvey-type event.

An expert NBC 6 spoke with Tuesday said there's no defense against nearly 50 inches of rain in a three-day period, like some parts of Texas have experienced.

"Miami-Dade County along with South Florida Water Management has a plan in place for routine rain events as well as drastic rain events, catastrophic rain events falls into a category where no one really designs their systems to meet those levels," said Manuel Garcia, with Miami-Dade Public Works.

It only takes five to seven inches to cause flooding in South Florida, and in coastal areas, King tides can cause flooding without any rain. That's why Miami Beach spent millions to raise street levels and to install pumps.

"The pumps help, what the pumps do is not to prevent flooding but to minimize the effects of flooding," Garcia said. "We're gonna flood, South Florida is on a sponge, we don't flood from the top down, we flood from the bottom up."

Water managers try to minimize that by lowering canal levels if they have enough warning time of a big rain event on the way, giving flood waters space to drain. They didn't have that option in Houston, where even pumps wouldn't make a difference now.

"The system would have been cut off by the debris, it would've hindered them," Garcia said.

Hurricanes fill drainage systems with debris, but they get clogged by every day life, too.

"What can we do to prevent flooding or minimize flooding is citizens have to get involved, there's drains in front of a lot of our houses that we don't pay attention to, we need to keep them clean," Garcia said.

Houston also doesn't have the same type of canal drainage system that South Florida does, which is why they didn't have the option of lowering them in advance, not because they didn't know the storm would be this bad.

