South Florida Feeling Effects of Approaching Hurricane Irma

South Florida was already feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma early Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, parts of South Florida were feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma as the Category 5 storm crawled across the Florida Straits.

The first batch of outer bands brought wind gusts of up to 50 mph and rain along Miami Beach, Downtown Miami and Southern Miami-Dade. Irma was not expected to make landfall until late Saturday.

As of 3:32 a.m. Saturday, thousands of residents in South Florida lost power due to windy conditions. In Miami-Dade, 8,535 residents were in the dark and 566 people in Broward were without power, according to FPL.