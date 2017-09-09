South Florida Feeling Effects of Approaching Hurricane Irma - NBC 6 South Florida
Cat. 5 Hurricane Irma Has 160 MPH Winds
Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm on course to strike South Florida

South Florida Feeling Effects of Approaching Hurricane Irma

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Early Saturday morning, parts of South Florida were feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma as the Category 5 storm crawled across the Florida Straits.

    The first batch of outer bands brought wind gusts of up to 50 mph and rain along Miami Beach, Downtown Miami and Southern Miami-Dade. Irma was not expected to make landfall until late Saturday.

    As of 3:32 a.m. Saturday, thousands of residents in South Florida lost power due to windy conditions. In Miami-Dade, 8,535 residents were in the dark and 566 people in Broward were without power, according to FPL.

    Published at 2:40 AM EDT on Sep 9, 2017 | Updated 1 minute ago

