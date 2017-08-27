NBC 6 Reporter Laura Rodriguez reports on how local fire crews are heading to Texas to assist with rescue efforts.

South Florida Firefighters are on the road to Texas and ready to help.

On Sunday afternoon, the Florida Task Force Two Urban Search and Rescue Team received orders to assist Hurricane Harvey victims.

“We’re constantly training throughout the year in preparation for an activation,” said Assistant Chief Scott Dean of Miami Fire Rescue.

On Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also deployed 45 members of Florida Task Force One. Both teams packed boats, harnesses and throw bags to assist in flooded areas.

“We are ready to assist in any kind of rescue efforts. Whether it be a building collapse or flooding issue, etc,” said Battalion Chief Andy Alvarez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Search canines also went along for the relief efforts and accompanied crews as they quickly prepared for the long drive.

These teams are self-sufficient and can be deployed for up to two weeks. The South Floridians are no strangers to hurricanes and hope their expertise can help save lives.

“It’s unfortunate that Texas had to go through this but as always, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is willing to assist as needed and we’re glad that we can go help in whatever capacity we can,” said Alvarez.

“We operate based on the needs of the local government, the federal requests and then we go from there and drive back when it’s all said and done,” said Scott.

Miami-Dade Fire will head to Fort Worth, while City of Miami Fire may be heading to Houston. But they are waiting to find out exactly where they are heading once they are closer.