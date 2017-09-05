South Florida Governments Preparing for Hurricane Irma

Barbara Sharief met with the media as the county continues to monitor the now category 5 storm. (Published 2 hours ago)

Government agencies and organizations in South Florida are preparing for a possible hit by Hurricane Irma.

The Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center in Doral was partially opened Tuesday, with staff members taking calls from residents with special needs.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez was meeting with emergency management officials Tuesday, and said Monday that the county would order evacuations depending on the strength and direction of the storm.

"A level 2 activation is the right call for tomorrow. We'll see if we'll have to go to a level 1 depending on where the storm is going, and the intensity of the storm," Mayor Gimenez said Monday.

Hurricane Irma 11AM Advisory

NBC 6's Adam Berg and Steve MacLaughlin have team coverage as the storm continues to grow while making its move across the Caribbean. (Published 2 hours ago)

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said school was on a normal schedule Tuesday but they are closely monitoring Irma.

At Miami International Airport, officials said there was no operational impact Tuesday but travelers should check with their airline if flying later in the week.

Officials in Miami Beach said they will be distributing sandbags at 451 Dade Boulevard. There will be a 10 bags per family limit and you must show your ID. This will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. until they run out or are forced to stop due to inclement weather.

In Broward, Mayor Barbara Sharief said they are monitoring and assessing Hurricane Irma but said the county's EOC could be on full activation Thursday morning.

"Irma is a serious Category 5 storm that does pose a threat to South Florida," Sharief said at a news conference Tuesday. "Broward County may be experiencing tropical storm force winds as early as Friday evening and local conditions are expected to worsen throughout the weekend."

Sharief said the county commission is prepared to declare a local state of emergency if needed.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International was also operating normally Tuesday but could be impacted later this week.

Officials at Port Everglades said they are closely monitoring the progress of Irma and said there are a variety of cruise, cargo and petroleum ships scheduled to arrive this week and the coming weekend that could be affected by Irma. Cruise passengers should contact cruise lines for updates on ship schedules.

In Monroe County, officials said they will be issuing a mandatory visitor evacuation expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday. An evacuation for residents also will be issued but a time for that has yet to be determined.

"If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it," Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said. "The sooner people leave, the better."

All schools in Monroe County will be closed Wednesday and will be closed until further notice.