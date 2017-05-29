South Florida Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

NBC 6's Ari Odzer shows us how several cities are honoring those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Memorial Day ceremonies were held across South Florida in honor of service members who lost their lives protecting and service our great nation.

Dozens of people gathered to pay tribute at a ceremony held at Triangle Park in Hialeah Monday morning.

The JROTC from Hialeah High conducted the POW-MIA ceremony. There were four place settings representing the four branches of the military. The glasses were positioned upside down because the missing were not there for the toast.

A ceremony was also held at the War Memorial Cenotaph in Miami Beach Monday morning. The city's mayor, local elected officials and local veterans attended the event. The gathering included a wreath-laying ceremony and a 21-gun salute.

In Fort Lauderdale, the community gathered for a ceremony at the Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery.

The cemetery is home to the Veteran Monument which is the only one of its kind in the U.S. that was erected by a private benefactor. The five granite walls pay tribute to all veterans of all branches of the Armed Forces.



