South Florida Instagram Model Charged With DUI, Fleeing Police Outside Nightclub - NBC 6 South Florida
    Miami-Dade Police Department

    A South Florida social media model dubbed the "Cuban Kim Kardashian" found herself posing for a mug shot Sunday after police say she fled from officers while driving drunk after leaving a popular Miami nightclub.

    Officers arrested 25-year-old Katherine Ferreiro and charged her with several counts, including driving under the influence and fleeing police.

    According to the arrest report, police attempted to pull over Ferreiro just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday after seeing the Range Rover she was driving run a stop sign coming out of Club Eleven on North Miami Avenue and Northeast 11th Street.

    An officer came up to her vehicle, but Ferreiro allegedly kept driving before being pulled over a second time. Police later say they smelled alcohol coming from her breath and asked her to perform a field sobriety test, which she failed.

     

    Booty like #POW #POW #POW

    A post shared by KATHY ♛ (@kathyzworld) on

    Ferreiro was given a breathalyzer test twice, blowing .198 and .197 – over twice the legal limit. She was booked by police and transferred to jail. Police also say they found two pills in her purse that could possibly be the drug Ecstasy.

    Her Instagram profile, showing her in various clothing such as bikinis and workout attire, as well as in the nightlife of South Florida, has over five million followers.

