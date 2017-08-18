South Florida Keeping An Eye on Tropical System In Atlantic

There are several disturbances in the tropics that could bring some wet weather to South Florida. First Alert Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin explains.

Residents in South Florida will definitely want to keep an eye on a tropical system in the Atlantic that has the potential to develop into a tropical storm next week.

The system, known as Invest 92L, has a 50 percent chance of developing over the next two days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the system had become less organized since Thursday due to strong upper-level winds, and satellite data suggest that the surface circulation has become less defined, NHC said.

The system was about 750 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, needs only a slight increase in organization for a tropical depression to form.

Storm Chances Expected Over the Next Week

Either way, the system could bring wet weather to South Florida by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Harvey, which was moving across the eastern Caribbean Friday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Harvey brought heavy winds and rain to the area Friday on a path expected to take it to Central America next week.

Harvey was expected to cross through St. Vincent and the Grenadines and then over the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning was also in effect for Martinique and St. Lucia.

The storm was moving west at 18 mph and slight strengthening was possible over the next two days.