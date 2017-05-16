South Florida Lawmakers React to Comey Memo Report

Several South Florida lawmakers were swift to deliver their reaction to a report that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the Michael Flynn investigation. Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle had stern words for the Trump administration.
Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo said if the allegations are true, "they mark the beginning of a new and very sad chapter of scandal and controversy."
"It's concerning and it opens up a new chapter of scandal and controversy in this country now we need to get to to the truth," said Rep. Curbelo.
"We need to find out what happened and no president. No government official no one in this country should be allowed to obstruct justice." Curbelo demanded an independent investigation into the matter.
Republican Rep. Mario-Diaz Balart issued a more reserved statement.
"As more concerning details emerge, it's important to reserve judgment until all of the facts are clear. I hope to get a full and complete briefing on said details when they become available," Balart said in a statement.
Retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen had not released a statement regarding the Comey memo report.
Meanwhile, Democrats condemned President Trump. Rep. Frederica Wilson said she believes Trump will be impeached. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz added that "Trump is single handily eroding the rule of law."