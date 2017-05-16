South Florida Lawmakers React to Comey Memo Report

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports on the local lawmakers reacting to the Comey memo saga.

Several South Florida lawmakers were swift to deliver their reaction to a report that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the Michael Flynn investigation. Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle had stern words for the Trump administration.

Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo said if the allegations are true, "they mark the beginning of a new and very sad chapter of scandal and controversy."

Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

"It's concerning and it opens up a new chapter of scandal and controversy in this country now we need to get to to the truth," said Rep. Curbelo.

"We need to find out what happened and no president. No government official no one in this country should be allowed to obstruct justice." Curbelo demanded an independent investigation into the matter.

Broward Man Almost Hit By Car After Backflip Fail

A viral video shows the man backflipping off a car - and almost getting struck after nearly falling onto a busy road. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

Republican Rep. Mario-Diaz Balart issued a more reserved statement.

"As more concerning details emerge, it's important to reserve judgment until all of the facts are clear. I hope to get a full and complete briefing on said details when they become available," Balart said in a statement.

Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sex With Broward Teen

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has the latest after the 33-year-old middle school teacher was allegedly caught in the act Thursday morning. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

Retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen had not released a statement regarding the Comey memo report.

Meanwhile, Democrats condemned President Trump. Rep. Frederica Wilson said she believes Trump will be impeached. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz added that "Trump is single handily eroding the rule of law."

Mom of Teen in Pool Party Attack Speaks Out