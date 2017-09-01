An 84-year-old South Florida man armed with a machete is accused of jumping on his wife and telling her if she didn't have sex with him he'd cut her arms off.

Elpidio De Leon Pimentel, of Greenacres, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery on a victim over 65, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

According to the report, De Leon Pimentel's wife told deputies the two had been involved in a verbal argument when she decided to go to bed. A short time later, she said she was woken up by her husband who jumped on top of her and grabbed her arm before making the threat, the report said.

"He told her that he wanted to have sex with her and if not, he would cut her arms off," the report said.

De Leon Pimentel's wife pushed him off the bed and he left the bedroom, but he returned and they started to argue again. His wife started to scream and said she was scared of her husband, who jumped back on the bed, the report said.

She was able to push him off again and when he went outside, the home's doors were locked so he couldn't get back in, the report said.

A woman who lives at the home said she heard them arguing and saw De Leon Pimentel with a large machete in his hand which he was swinging around as he was arguing with his wife, the report said.

Deputies arrived and took De Leon Pimentel into custody, though his wife said she never saw the machete, the report said.

De Leon Pimentel was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.