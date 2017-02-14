South Florida Man Accused of Impregnating Pre-Teen

A 44-year-old Broward County man has been arrested for allegedly getting a pre-teen girl pregnant.

Pedro Calixto Martinez of Lauderdale Lakes was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in North Lauderdale, WPTV reported.

Martinez was being held without bond in the Palm Beach County jail Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities said the incident was reported to Riviera Beach Police in November 2015. The young girl told detectives she was sexually assaulted, and her mother said she was five months pregnant.

Detectives tested the victim and determined that Martinez was the biological father of her unborn child.