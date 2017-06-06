A South Florida man who had his lengthy drug sentence commuted by President Obama last year is back behind bars facing a slew of drug charges.

Henry Claude Agnew, 36, was arrested Friday by the US Marshals Service in Broward County, jail records showed. He was being held on a probation violation.

Miami-Dade Criminal Court records showed Agnew was charged last month with a number of drug offenses, including cocaine and cannabis possession, selling cocaine and cannabis near a school and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell.

Agnew was one of dozens of offenders who had their sentences commuted by President Obama in March 2016. Agnew had been sentenced to 262 months of imprisonment with five years of supervised release in November 2003.

President Obama shortened the sentence, leading to Agnew's release on July 28.