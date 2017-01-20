South Florida Millennials Attend Trump Inauguration

NBC 6's Jackie Nespral speaks to millennials from South Florida who attended the inauguration of Donald Trump. (Published 24 minutes ago)

South Florida was well represented at Friday's Inauguration of Donald Trump.

Chris Rotella, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, bought his plane ticket to Washington, D.c. one day before the inauguration. He explains what moved him to make the last-minute trip.

"I was sitting at home and we were going to watch the Atlas V Rocket and I said that would be pretty American and my girlfriend said 'What would be American is going to the inauguration", said Rotella.

He was able to score a ticket to the ceremony. He says he was inspired by Trump's speech.

"It's really been something incredible. Everybody seems to be really positive and excited about the future of America. Hopefully, it can be good for small businesses," said Rotella.

Also in the inauguration crowd, students and teachers from Monsignor Edward Pace High School.

"I wanted to attend the inauguration to get a different view of politics. And, I was able to. I grew up a Democratic household and I got to meet some different Republicans and see what they had to say. It was a really good experience," said one student.

The students traveled to the nation's capital for a real-life history lesson and they got it from the National Mall.