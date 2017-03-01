South Florida Mom Arrested After Boy Found Badly Injured

A South Florida woman has been arrested on child neglect charges after her young son was found with multiple fractures including a fractured arm and leg.

A South Florida woman has been arrested on child neglect charges after her young son was found with multiple injuries including a fractured arm and leg.

Tache Roshandra Worthy, 29, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm following an investigation by Homestead Police.

Worthy appeared in court Wednesday where she was ordered held on $10,000 bond. She was appointed a public defender.

According to an arrest report, in October 2015 Worthy's 10-month-old son was brought to the hospital for a burn on his buttocks. She told doctors he had a pimple and that she had tried to pop it with a warm rag.

The wound was discovered to be an abscess, consistent with MRSA, and it required antibiotics and a surgical procedure to drain the wound, the report said.

When doctors examined the boy they found he had fractures to his right thigh and left upper arm, the report said.

"The fractures were highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma," the report noted.

Worthy told officers that her former boyfriend had inflicted the injuries, but police said the ex-boyfriend hasn't been arrested and is not being investigated.

The report noted that Worthy had failed to protect the boy and "failed to obtain prompt medical attention for his injuries."