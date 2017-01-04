South Florida Philanthropist Marti Huizenga Dies at 74

A life of giving and contributing to the South Florida community comes to an end. Marti Huizenga, the wife of business tycoon Wayne Huizenga, died Tuesday. The 74-year-old was a leader in philanthropy work and a huge advocate for children and animals.

The Huizenga name is plastered on buildings across South Florida, a reminder of the couple's legacy.

H. Wayne Huizenga was the mastermind behind Blockbuster, AutoNation and Waste Management. He and Marti were generous with their fortune, donating millions of dollars to South Florida organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, the Humane Society of Broward County, Nova Southeastern University and Holy Cross Hospital.

Marti served on the boards of numerous local organizations, including the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Center released a statement on the passing of Mrs. Huizenga:

“Marti was one of those rare individuals whose devotion to our community was absolutely unwavering. She so strongly believed that a caring community could transform lives, and she helped to set a new standard for philanthropy in South Florida.”

The Florida Panthers, one of three South Florida professional teams once owned by Wayne Huizenga, also released a statement:

"The Florida Panthers organization extends its sincere condolences to the Huizenga family. We are inspired by Marti Huizenga's strength and her commitment to the community, to the arts, to professional sports in South Florida and to the cause of students, women and children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Huizenga's family at this difficult time."

Mrs. Huizenga is survived by her husband, three children and eleven grandchildren.