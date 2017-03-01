South Florida based rapper Kodak Black is back behind bars after police say he violated his recent house arrest.

The 19-year-old Pompano Beach native, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested Tuesday during a Broward County court hearing after he went to a South Florida strip club and a boxing match in Ohio.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Octave was seen at Club Lexx on February 1st and later in Cincinnati on February 18th.

Octave was given house arrest for one year as part of a plea deal that included five years’ probation for two cases – a 2015 charge of forcing people into a car he suspected of breaking into his home and an April 2016 drug charge in Hallandale Beach.

Under the terms, he can leave his home only for work engagements and other activities approved beforehand.

The rapper was also arrested in 2016 for drug charges in St. Lucie County before being sent to South Carolina to face charges of allegedly assaulting a woman inside a hotel room. He came back to Florida after posting $100,000 bond in that case.